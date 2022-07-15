Freida Pinto to Produce & Star in TV Series Adaptation of Huma Abedin’s Memoir

The Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto, will soon be seen portraying the role of Hilary Clinton's top aide and longtime advisor Huma Abedin, in her upcoming TV series. The yet-to-be-named show will be an adaptation of Abedin's New York Times bestselling memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, as per a report by Deadline.

Pinto will also executive produce the series alongside Abedin, through her production company, Freebird Films.