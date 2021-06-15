MSK Prasad Breaks Silence Over 'Serving Tea' to Anushka Sharma

"The team management's acknowledgement is the satisfaction. Those on the outside, whether they accept it or not, the inner circle knows what we have done," he added.

After the incident, Anushka had taken to social media and expressed her disdain in a reply to Engineer's comments.

"The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!" Anushka wrote.

"If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations," she'd added.