O.J. Simpson Dies of Cancer at 76, Family Says

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Former NFL star, O.J. Simpson, who became a subject of controversy because of his 1995 trial about the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, died at the age of 76. His family announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning (11 April).
The post read, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family”
O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Brown and Goldman in 1995 but the trial has remained a contentious issue. Years later, in 2008, he was convicted of armed robbery for breaking into a hotel room in Las Vegas to try and steal what he said were sports memorabilia from his own NFL career. He was sentenced to 33 years but was granted parole in 2017.
Simpson rose to fame even before joining the NFL after winning the 1968 Heisman Trophy at the University of Southern California. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Buffalo Bills. He has also appeared in films like The Towering Inferno, The Cassandra Crossing, The Naked Gun, and Back to the Beach.
The 1995 trial was re-enacted in an American Crime Story installment titled The People v. O.J. Simpson, starring Sterling K. Brown, John Travolta, Kenneth Choi, Sarah Paulson, Nathan Lane, and David Schwimmer.
