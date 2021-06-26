Former Bigg Boss Contestant Alleges Molestation in Noida Hotel

A popular singer and former Bigg Boss contestant has on 24 June filed an FIR alleging that she was molested in a hotel in Noida. According to the FIR accessed by The Quint, her statement says that she was staying at a hotel in Noida for a shoot. On returning to the hotel after her shoot at 8.30pm on 23 June, she entered the lift where she was allegedly assaulted by a man. The singer states that he grabbed her hand and tried to molest her. Following this, she alerted the staff of the hotel and the police about the incident. The singer has requested for police protection for herself against her alleged assaulter.