Former 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Nishant Meets With Car Accident

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani's car met with an accident on Thursday, 31 December, in Jaisalmer. As per a report by The Times of India, Nishant and his friends escaped unhurt while the car was badly damaged.
The report states that Nishant went to Jaisalmer for work but extended his stay for a few days as he wanted to celebrate New Year there.
Speaking to the publication Nishant said, "There is nothing to worry about as I am absolutely fine with no injuries. The car, unfortunately, was badly damaged and a crane had to be called to tow it away".
Nishant also said that the driver of the other car fled after the accident. "As I was driving I suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was steep and to save us I went off it but to no avail. I shifted to the left but the car rammed into ours. However, the person who rammed into our car fled the spot immediately".
Nishant Singh Malkhani was a part of Bigg Boss 14 last year, but he was the third participant to be evicted on the basis of in-house voting.
