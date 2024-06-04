Former Assistant Sues Kanye West For Sexual Harassment

Kanye West has been sued for sexual harassment.
(Photo courtesy: Pinterest)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual harassment)
Former executive/personal assistant of Kanye West is suing him for sexual harassment, as per a report by TMZ. Lauren Pisciotta filed the lawsuit on 3 June. The report stated that Lauren has accused Kanye of wrongful termination. She has alleged that 'he gave her the boot after sending her vile sexual texts and videos'. She is reportedly suing him for breach of contract, sexual harassment, and hostile work environment.
The report further states that Lauren has claimed that would masturbate during phone conversations with her and ask if she could hear or guess what he was doing.
Kanye reportedly hired Lauren in July 2021, after meeting her when he was putting together his fashion line, Yeezy. She told TMZ that she also collaborated with him and worked with him on three songs on Donda. A year later, she said he told her he wanted her to be 'God-like'. He asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and she reportedly agreed as he promised to pay her $1 million a year if she did so.
However she claimed that shortly after Kanye began to send her 'vulgar' text messages. As per the lawsuit, sexual videos and photos were also sent to Lauren. Lauren claimed that while she was dealing with Kanye's alleged misbehaviour, she was promoted to chief of staff for his various companies and was earning a $4 million salary. She was fired in October 2022, but claims she received a $3 million severance package, which she accepted, but hasn't received.
Kanye is yet to react to the allegations.
