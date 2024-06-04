Former Assistant Sues Kanye West For Sexual Harassment

Kanye reportedly hired Lauren in July 2021, after meeting her when he was putting together his fashion line, Yeezy. She told TMZ that she also collaborated with him and worked with him on three songs on Donda. A year later, she said he told her he wanted her to be 'God-like'. He asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and she reportedly agreed as he promised to pay her $1 million a year if she did so.

However she claimed that shortly after Kanye began to send her 'vulgar' text messages. As per the lawsuit, sexual videos and photos were also sent to Lauren. Lauren claimed that while she was dealing with Kanye's alleged misbehaviour, she was promoted to chief of staff for his various companies and was earning a $4 million salary. She was fired in October 2022, but claims she received a $3 million severance package, which she accepted, but hasn't received.

Kanye is yet to react to the allegations.