Following All Protocols: Allu Arjun Tests Positive for COVID-19

The actor added that he has isolated himself at home.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Allu Arjun tests COVID positive.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Allu Arjun tests COVID positive.</p></div>

Actor Allu Arjun took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor added that he has isolated himself at home, where he lives with his wife and kids, and is following all protocols.

Also ReadCOVID-19: Ayushmann & Tahira Donate to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

"Hello everyone. I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine", Allu Arjun's statement read.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in which he shared screen space with Pooja Hegde.

The actor's upcoming film is Pushpa.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT