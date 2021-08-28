An Ode to Poet Firaq Gorakhpuri on His 125th Birth Anniversary

He got inspiration by observing simple day-to-day activities of the village and his household and depicted those images delicately- he mentioned women at the well, the transparent veil ‘Ghunghat’, and the ringing of anklets and bangles.

Firaq’s life and work are like two sides of a coin — connected but facing opposite directions. It is known that Firaq and his family were cheated when his marriage was finalised. A different girl was shown to them before the finalisation of the nuptials. This one incident in Firaq’s life when he was 17 years old, devastated him and the debris of his burnt down expectations kept playing havoc in his life till the very end.

Firaq said that as an aftermath of this treacherous wedding, his body, heart, mind, and soul felt the tremors of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions resulting in storms of anger and hatred.

Writing in Urdu was an uphill effort for Firaq. Hindu thoughts and traditions were so deeply instilled in him. Precious impressions and realities of a Hindu life were at that time not present in Urdu poetry — nor was the resonance of the Hindu way of life. However, what is known as ‘Khadi Boli’ was a style and technique of expression.