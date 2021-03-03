FIR Against Rakhi Sawant & Her Brother for Alleged Fraud: Report

During her stay at the Bigg Boss house in season 14, Rakhi Sawant regularly made headlines for her quirky antics. This time, Rakhi is in the news for something entirely different; for a case that dates back to 2017. Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh have landed in legal trouble after an FIR was lodged against them and a Raj Khatri.

As reported in Navbharat Times, the FIR was lodged by Shailesh Srivastava who met Rakesh through Khatri. The two decided to start open a dance institute and also produce a film based on Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim's life. Rakesh allegedly assured that Rakhi would also be a part of the dance studio. Srivastava claims that Rakesh and Raj took 6 lakhs from him and then gave him a post-dated cheque with the wrong signature.

Neither Rakhi Sawant nor her brother Rakesh have come forward with a statement.

(With inputs from Navbharat Times)