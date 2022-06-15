FIR Filed Against Kaaranvir Bohra & Others for Allegedly Cheating a Woman

Kaaranvir Bohra in a still from the show 'Lock Upp'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A case was filed against 6 people, including Naagin fame Manoj Bohra, popularly known as Kaaranvir Bohra, and his wife Tajinder Sidhu for allegedly deceiving a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore. A First Information Report (FIR), was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, by the woman.
As per reports by the ANI, the woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 crore was returned to her.
Two tweets were shared by the ANI, detailing the whereabouts of the case. One of the tweets read, "Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Kaaranvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS."
According to ANI, the woman claimed that when she had asked for the money, Bohra and wife did not answer properly and threatened to shoot her. The police have begun an investigation into the case and will soon be taking statements of the concerned.
Bohra, who was last seen in Lock Upp, had recently revealed on the show that he was deeply in debt and already had a few cases filed against him since he was unable to clear them.
The actor is married to Tajinder Sidhu and has three daughters, Bella, Vienna and the youngest daughter, Gia.
