'Finding Friends': Babil Khan Shares Fun Pics With Ranveer Singh

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, recently posted pictures with Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra from the opening of Tiffany & Co's flagship boutique in Mumbai. In one snapshot, the trio engaged in a lively conversation.
Babil captioned the post "'Finding friends'," showcasing Ranveer and himself in stylish white attire, while Sanya dazzled in a red gown with a thigh-high slit. Fans rejoiced seeing these young stars bonding at the event.
Even Karisma Kapoor took photos with Ranveer Singh. She wrote, "Painted the town blue at the opening of the new @tiffanyandco store at @jioworldplaza with my most favourite @ranveersingh (sic)," wrote the actor."
Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
