Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19

"Finally, it caught up with me. Inspite of taking all precautions while shooting, I’ve tested positive with mild symptoms. Currently in home isolation under Dr. Rajib Sil. Requesting those who came in touch with me in the last 7 days to get themselves tested. Humanity will win", Ganguly tweeted.

Kaushik Ganguly is known for films such as Shabdo, Jyeshthoputro, Chotoder Chobi, Cinemawala and Bisorjon among others.