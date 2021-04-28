Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19

National award-winning filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is currently in home isolation. Ganguly had recently gone to Shantiniketan's Bolpur for shooting his new project Kabaddi Kabaddi and had returned to Kolkata two days back.

"Finally, it caught up with me. Inspite of taking all precautions while shooting, I’ve tested positive with mild symptoms. Currently in home isolation under Dr. Rajib Sil. Requesting those who came in touch with me in the last 7 days to get themselves tested. Humanity will win", Ganguly tweeted.

Kaushik Ganguly is known for films such as Shabdo, Jyeshthoputro, Chotoder Chobi, Cinemawala and Bisorjon among others.

