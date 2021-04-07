Vishal Bhardwaj on Film Certification Appellate Tribunal Abolition

The ministry of law and justice of the government of India has abolished the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), as per a report by filminformation.com. The abolition will be imposed with immediate effect. On 4 April, the ministry promulgated an ordinance, The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation And Conditions Of Service) Ordinance, 2021, for the same. The abolition means that producers discontented by the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision will now have to approach the high court instead of FCAT to address their grievances.

Reacting to the decision, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj tweeted, "Such a sad day for cinema".