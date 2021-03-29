Fatima Sana Shaikh Tests Positive for Coronavirus

She also thanked her fans for their well-wishes. "Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys".

Fatima was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. She will next be seen in Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaan, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Earlier this month, actors Aamir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor contracted the virus. Many Bollywood actors tested positive for COVID-19 last year as well.