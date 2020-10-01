Farhan Quashes Report Claiming He Has Employed Sushant's Cook

Farhan Akhtar has taken to social media to quash a news report claiming that he has employed late Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Keshav.
Sharing a tweet wherein a user claims as to why Farhan has employed a 'suspect' the actor wrote, "For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true".
Keshav was reportedly present in Sushant's house on 14 June, the day the actor allegedly died by suicide. Keshav has been interrogated by the Mumbai Police as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Published: undefined