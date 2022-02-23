‘From Us to You’: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Share Wedding Pictures

Farhan Akhtar dancing with Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Shabana Azmi, at his wedding with Shibani Dandekar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala on 19 February and the couple has now shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony.
Farhan shared the pictures, including some of the ring exchange, with the caption, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day.”
He wrote, “The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”
Shibani wrote in the caption for her post, “Mr and Mrs. My Dream wedding dress by JADE by Monica and Karishma, designed by Shaleena Nathani, Monica Shah. (love you guys this dress is everything). Styled by my girl Shaleena." Farhan wore a black tuxedo and Shibani looked gorgeous in an all-red ensemble which included a veil.
In a separate post, Shibani shared a picture of her wedding outfit, and adorable pictures with her husband, Farhan.
Farhan Akhtar also shared a collection of photos dedicated to “Friends. Family. Fun times.” One of the photos is of Farhan, Shabana Azmi, Hrithik Roshan, and Farah Khan dancing together and another features Shibani dancing with Javed Akhtar.
