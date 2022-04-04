Falguni Shah on Inspiration Behind her Grammy-Winning Album 'A Colorful World'

Shah’s track ‘Crayons are wonderful’ is a result of her trying to simplify the complicated conversation about racial equity for a child. Shah added, “So we make a song about being brown or what our real identity is. The story was simple – the crayons are all of the different colours but they live in one box together peacefully. I wanted to show him that being brown is alright. And music gets through kids in a much easier way. When you talk to your kids through songs and happiness, it easily penetrates into their minds as compared to lectures.”

In 2020, three of the five nominees of the ‘Best Children’s Music Album’ category had declined to accept their nominations to protest the fact that all the artistes nominated for the award were white. This came at a time when the USA, and the world, was swept up by the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death.

Musicians Alastair Moock, Dog on Fleas and the Okee Dokee Brothers stepped away from the Grammys that year.