Fahadh Faasil Hints at 'Pushpa 3', Says Director has 'Enough Material For It'

'Pushpa: The Rise', was released in December 2021.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

Fahadh Faasil in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fahadh Faasil in Allu Arjun-starrer&nbsp;<em>Pushpa.</em></p></div>

Actor Fahadh Faasil who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Malayankunju recently opened up about the sequel to Pushpa. The hit film series was a commercial success and did wonders at the box office.

Fahadh shared with The Cue that when he was initially offered the film it was a standalone film without any potential for a sequel. But the police station scene lead to his interval break and then came his promotion in the movie and Pushpa 2 came into the picture.

He also went on to add in the same interview, "When he (Sukumar) spoke to me , he asked me to be prepared for Pushpa 3 as he had enough material to for it."

Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, was a big success in the south film industry. The Hindi version of the film was also received well. Arjun's performance too had garnered a lot of praise from several fans across north India. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Published: 20 Jul 2022,04:45 PM IST
