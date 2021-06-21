Faced Judgement Since Birth, Comes with the Name: Trishala Dutt

Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, said that she's faced judgement since the day she was born because it 'comes with the family name'. Trishala is a practicing psychotherapist in the United States. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, she answered several questions about her profession.

When she was asked about her way of dealing with judgmental people, she replied, "I've had people judging me since the day I took my first breath lol it comes with the family name, unfortunately."