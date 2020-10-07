Excited to Return to Work: Arjun on Testing Negative for COVID-19

"I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity", Arjun wrote.

The actor thanked the BMC for its support. "This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys".

On 6 September, Arjun Kapoor announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. He had written, ""It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I' asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."