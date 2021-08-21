You Destroyed a Family: Emraan Hashmi on Rhea Chakraborty's 'Media Trial'

Emraan Hashmi & Rhea Chakraborty will star together in Chehre.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Emraan Hashmi has said that the 'media trial' against his Chehre co-star Rhea Chakraborty was 'uncalled for' and 'unfair'. Rhea was subjected to intense public scrutiny following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput. She was even arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Sushant's death.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Emraan said,
The actor added, "While we keep that aside and do what is called actual reporting, there are some portals that do that. But if everybody got down to understanding the ethics of that, I think the world would be a better place. Because as common sense prevails, you've got to understand, there is a judicial system. Its sole purpose is to do this. So why does a portion of the media declare a guilty verdict on someone?"
Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D'Souza, is set to release in theatres on 27 August.
