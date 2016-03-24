Listen to Birthday Boy Emraan Hashmi’s Chartbusters

Emraan Hashmi’s most famous songs put together for you
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
As he turns 42, Emraan Hashmi may not have a consistent track record at the box-office, but he surely can boast of having at least one chartbuster of a song in each of his films. From numbers that epitomise romance to those that exude sensuality and those that compel you to hit the dance floor, this man’s musical bouquet could be the envy of many. Here are some of Emraan Hashmi’s finest tracks:
Here’s what Emraan had to say about his ‘serial-kisser’ phase:
If one were to closely analyse his songs and music through all his films, you’ll realise that its three men who have helped him be the ultimate playboy by lending Hashmi their voices. And those singers are – Himesh Reshammiya, Kunal Ganjawala and Atif Aslam.
Here’s what the actor has to say about his lucky streak of having had popular numbers in almost every film of his:
Contrary to his super casanova image on the big screen, Emraan has been loyal to his sweetheart in real life. He married his long-time girlfriend, Parveen Shahani in December 2006 and the two have a son named Ayaan.
Although he started out as an assistant director before he shot to fame, would Emraan ever plan on making it as a director in Bollywood now?
Sigh, his songs leave you in a state of bliss and well, what better way to wish Emraan Hashmi a Happy Birthday than to keep his songs on your playlist on loop?
(This story is being republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the birthday of actor Emraan Hashmi.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 24 Mar 2016,02:03 PM IST