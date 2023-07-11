Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Jonah Hill of 'Emotional Abuse'; Here's What Happened

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Jonah Hill of 'Emotional Abuse'; Here's What Happened

Sarah Brady accuses ex-boyfriend Jonah Hill for being 'emotionally abusive' in a series of social media posts.
Hollywood actor Jonah Hill has been called out by his former girlfriend Sarah Brady on social media for being 'emotionally abusive.'

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill has been accused by his former girlfriend Sarah Brady on social media for being 'emotionally abusive.' She shared their alleged chats on her Instagram handle. The surf instructor shared multiple screenshots of various alleged text messages exchanged between them.

Sarah Brady's Claims

In a series of Instagram Story posts made between Friday (7 July) and Saturday (8 July), Sarah claimed that Hill was "emotionally abusive" towards her.

In one of the screenshots, Sarah claimed Hill had asked her to remove all surfing photos from her Instagram. She wrote alongside the screenshot, “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear."

After Sarah said that she deleted “all the posts,” Hill allegedly went on to add that it was a “good start” but she didn't “seem to get” his point. Adding, “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear.” The actor reportedly wrote, “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

In another screenshot that was shared, the actor allegedly listed out things that he doesn't "want" his girlfriend to do, which included "modelling, posting pictures of self in a bathing suit, inappropriate friendships with men, and posting sexual pictures."

Take a look at one of the screenshots:

In a final post, Sarah wrote that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person." At the same time adding, “At the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Sarah Brady's claims

Following Sarah's claims, there has been an outpouring of support towards her on social media. One Twitter user wrote: "If a woman did what Jonah Hill did she would be considered crazy, controlling, jealous manipulative...."

Here are some other reactions:

Jonah Hill is yet to respond to the allegations.

