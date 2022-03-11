Singer Grimes & Tesla Co-founder Elon Musk Welcome Second Child Exa Dark Sideræl

Grimes also revealed that the name ‘Exa Dark Sideræl’ is derived from terms related to space and technology. Exa, she explained, is a reference to supercomputing and Sideræl is an ‘elven’ version of sidereal (distant stars) and Dark is for the ‘unknown’.

Apparently, the reporter taking the interview heard the sound of a baby crying upstairs and Grimes tried to evade the question first before confirming that they had had a second child.

The second kid was born out of surrogacy due to fears of complications during pregnancy which Grimes said she experienced the first time around.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child in May 2020 and named him X Æ A-12.