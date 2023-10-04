ED Summons Actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev Online Betting App Case

According to NDTV, the Mahadev Online Book App is an umbrella syndicate that arranges online platforms in order to enable illegal activities in India, like online betting and wagering. According to the agency's probe, the app enrols new users by creating user IDs, where the laundering of money goes through a layered web of Benami bank accounts.

Earlier, the Mahadev betting app and its alleged money laundering networks in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bhopal were raided by the ED in connection with the money laundering case, as per Live Mint.

The app and website were established by Chandrakar and Uppal, who hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. The duo was reportedly running four to five more such apps that were allegedly making profits of around Rs 200 crore per day.

The app is banned in India; however, the founders still operate their businesses in a number of other countries. The app also has call centres in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

According to a report by India Today, Chandrakar and Uppal are currently in the United Arab Emirates. Earlier in August, the Chattisgarh police and the central agency issued lookout circulars against the accused founders. As per reports, the duo's admission to Australia was also refused due to the ongoing money laundering investigation last month.