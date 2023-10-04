ED Summons Actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev Online Betting App Case

ED summons actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on 6 Oct.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, 4 October in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. He was directed to be present in front of the probe agency on 6 October, as per a report by the Times of India.
The case reportedly pertains to a money laundering probe against Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the founders of the Mahadev Online Book App. Earlier in the investigation, the ED reportedly seized criminal gains totalling Rs 417 crore from the founders.
As per reports, Kapoor has been a social media influencer for the online betting platform and has received payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app.
Moreover, other high-profile celebrities, including several Bollywood and Pakistani actors, singers, and comedians, are also under investigation for participating in Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding, the co-promoter of the online betting app, as per reports.
According to NDTV, the Mahadev Online Book App is an umbrella syndicate that arranges online platforms in order to enable illegal activities in India, like online betting and wagering. According to the agency's probe, the app enrols new users by creating user IDs, where the laundering of money goes through a layered web of Benami bank accounts.
Earlier, the Mahadev betting app and its alleged money laundering networks in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bhopal were raided by the ED in connection with the money laundering case, as per Live Mint.
The app and website were established by Chandrakar and Uppal, who hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. The duo was reportedly running four to five more such apps that were allegedly making profits of around Rs 200 crore per day.
The app is banned in India; however, the founders still operate their businesses in a number of other countries. The app also has call centres in Nepal and Sri Lanka.
According to a report by India Today, Chandrakar and Uppal are currently in the United Arab Emirates. Earlier in August, the Chattisgarh police and the central agency issued lookout circulars against the accused founders. As per reports, the duo's admission to Australia was also refused due to the ongoing money laundering investigation last month.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for more updates.)
