Venkatesh to Start Shooting for Telugu Remake of ‘Drishyam 2’  

Mohanlal won critical acclaim for his performance as a protective father who will go to any lengths to save his family. Drishyam was one of Malayalam cinema's biggest hits and was remade in several languages, including Sinhalese and Mandarin. In Tamil, it was titled Paapanasam and had Kamal Haasan in the lead role. In Kannada, it was called Drishya and had V Ravichandran in the lead.