'Doing Stuff For Digital Platforms': Sunny Deol Teases OTT Debut

“It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big-screen films. And yes, I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do which cannot be for the big screen as they (theatres) will not give me space for it,” Deol told Hindustan Times.

“As an actor, I feel it’s nice it will be seen. If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff,” the actor added.

Gadar 2 was helmed by Anil Sharma and earned a whopping Rs 700 crore at the domestic box office during its run in theatres.

On the work front, Deol will be reportedly seen in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The actor is expected to play the role of the Hindu deity Hanuman in the mythological drama. However, there's no official confirmation of the same as of now.

Besides, Deol will also appear in Safar, Lahore: 1947, and an untitled project with actor Mythri.