Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Do Patti’ Trailer: Can Kajol Find the Culprit in This Twisted Tale of Twins?

‘Do Patti’ Trailer: Can Kajol Find the Culprit in This Twisted Tale of Twins?

'Do Patti' starring Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and Kriti Sanon, releases on 25 October.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kajol in a still from 'Do Patti'.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Kajol in a still from 'Do Patti'. 

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube) 

advertisement

The trailer for Do Patti, starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh, dropped on Monday (14 October). The trailer opens with Kajol’s character introduction as a tough cop who often finds herself stuck in less-than-ideal situations.

The latest addition to that roster is a ‘twisted tale of twins’ – Soumya and Shailee (Sanon). Shailee is essentially the missing piece of the love triangle that ensues when she sets her sights on Soumya’s partner Dhruv (Sheikh). What follows is a web of betrayal, lies, and deceit that Kajol’s character must untangle.

Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi is written by Kanika Dhillon as is Sanon’s first project as a producer.

The actor shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “My first as a producer! My first with a double role.. one of my most challenging roles.. This butterfly's kattha is too special.. Twists, turns, rivalry, love, hurt and an important subject that the entire team feels strongly for..Can't wait for you all to watch the film.. Filhaal.. trailer kaisa laga??"

Do Patti is slated for release on 25 October on Netflix.

Also ReadSingham Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Join Forces

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT