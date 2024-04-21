Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Day 2: Vidya Balan Film Mints a Total of ₹1.4 Crore

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Day 2: Vidya Balan Film Mints a Total of ₹1.4 Crore

Do Aur Do Pyaar collects ₹1.4 crore at the Indian box office over two days
Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a still from Do Aur Do Pyaar. 

(Photo: YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a still from<em> Do Aur Do Pyaar.&nbsp;</em></p></div>
The rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy and directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, collected around ₹85 lakh nett on its second day at the domestic box office, as reported by Sacnilk.com.

According to the portal, Do Aur Do Pyaar garnered approximately ₹1.4 crore nett in India over two days, following its ₹55 lakh nett earnings on the first day. The film achieved an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.72 percent on Saturday, with Chennai recording the highest overall occupancy at 40 percent.

Vidya was last seen in Anu Menon's murder mystery Neeyat. The actor will star in the next instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, alongside Kartik Aaryan. 

The film was released on 19 April and follows the story of a married couple who have found love outside their marriage, yet a twist of fate makes them realise that their own spouse might be a better fit.

