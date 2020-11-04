Divyendu Reacts to Nikita Tomar Case Being ‘Inspired’ By Mirzapur

Mirzapur 2 has been getting mixed reviews since it started streaming on Amazon Prime. But the one actor who has been garnering all the praises is Divyendu Sharmaa aka Munna Tripathi in the series. The hot-headed gangster Munna Bhaiyya continues to win hearts with his performance. Speaking to the The Quint the actor went into how his life has changed after Mirzapur.

Did you know that Divyendu was first offered Bablu's role in Mirzapur, that’s now played by Vikrant Massey? He even started prepping for it. In the video, Divyendu tells us the story behind how he moved from Bablu’s role to Munna’s.