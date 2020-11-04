Divyendu Reacts to Nikita Tomar Case Being ‘Inspired’ By Mirzapur

Mirzapur 2 has been getting mixed reviews since it started streaming on Amazon Prime. But the one actor who has been garnering all the praises is Divyendu Sharmaa aka Munna Tripathi in the series. The hot-headed gangster Munna Bhaiyya continues to win hearts with his performance. Speaking to the The Quint the actor went into how his life has changed after Mirzapur.
Did you know that Divyendu was first offered Bablu's role in Mirzapur, that’s now played by Vikrant Massey? He even started prepping for it. In the video, Divyendu tells us the story behind how he moved from Bablu’s role to Munna’s.
Recently the video of a man shooting a 21-year-old girl outside a college in Haryana went viral. According to reports, the main accused Tausif, reportedly confessed that he committed the crime after he was inspired by a similar sequence in Mirzapur, in which Munna shoots a woman. Talking about the unfortunate and horrific killing, Divyendu opens up about his thoughts on why people get ‘inspired’ by just evil in our society.
I feel very unfortunate. Something that is made for pure entertainment, if you misconstrue that...I feel sad. Why do people get inspired by evil? It’s a question we need to ask our society. What have we done with our youth that these things excite him? Is he unemployed? Is he uneducated? In our country a 18-year-old can choose the government but does he have that intellect?Divyendu, Actor
