TV Actor Divyanka Tripathi Fractures Arm in Accident, To Undergo Surgery

Divyanka Tripathi sustains injury, prompting Vivek Dahiya to rush to hospital and cancel live session.
Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
TV star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has met with an accident, the actress’ publicist informed her fans on social media. Her husband also informed her fans regarding the same

Vivek shared a photo of Divyanka's X-ray and said that she fractured her arm in the accident and will undergo surgery on 19 April. After the accident, Vivek cancelled his live session (which was scheduled to happen today) on Instagram to be by her side.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Soapbox PR team write, “We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon.”

Take a look:

This comes months after Divyanka underwent surgery for two ligament tears in August last year.

