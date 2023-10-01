Disha Patani Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni Biopic Turns 7

Actor Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note as she marked the 7th anniversary of her debut film in Hindi cinema, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and remembered her co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing a clip from the movie featuring herself and Sushant, Disha Patani wrote, "Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love wholeheartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy, safe, and heard; life's too short for regrets! We couldn't say goodbye, but I hope you're happy and at peace."