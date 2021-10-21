Director Shankar's Son-in-Law Booked for Sexually Harassing Minor: Report

Filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya had tied the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodaren.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Shankar's son-in-law Rohit Damodaran and four others were booked in Puducherry on Tuesday after a 16-year-old girl accused them of sexual harassment, as per a report by India Today. Reports also state that all five have been booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Rohit Damodaran got married to Shankar's eldest daughter Aishwarya in June this year. Rohit is the captain of a cricket club. As per a report by The New Indian Express, Rohit's father, secretary of the club, a cricket coach and two others have also been named in the complaint by the minor.
The girl reportedly alleged in her complaint that she was sexually harassed by Rohit and the others when she had gone for cricket coaching. She also wrote to the Child Welfare Committee, claiming she was threatened with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint.
The Mettupalayam police in Pudhucherry have confirmed that a case has been filed against the five of them under POCSO Act.
