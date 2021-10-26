'They Are Coming For You': Dir Abbas Tyrewala Pens Note on Dwindling Democracy

"You think you're on their side? Wait till you do something they think is wrong. Make a show. Make an ad. Sing a song. Wear clothes. Meet a friend. Fall in love. Eat something. Drink something. Smoke something. Pray. Don't pray. Say something. Don't say something. Ask anything. Believe anything. Other than what has been 'sanctioned'", Tyrewala wrote.

He added that with each passing day, the 'rules' of the 'game' will become more and more suffocating. "Not officially, of course. Officially we're still a robust democracy, remember? We all play together and the rules are same for all. But the playground will get smaller and smaller, and the rules more restrictive and suffocating everyday".

The filmmaker further wrote that unless one is part of the 'mob' one's family is always under threat.