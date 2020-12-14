Diljit's Question for Those Tweeting About Farmers' 'Pizza Langar'

Diljit was echoing a sentiment that others had also shared on Twitter. They pointed out that while those criticizing the protests have turned a blind eye towards hundreds of farmers who die by suicide each year, they seem to be enraged by the sight of them being treated with dignity.

Diljit has been vocal about his support for the farmers who have been gathered at Delhi's Singhu border for over a fortnight to protest against the farm laws that were recently passed by the Narendra Modi government. On 6 December, the actor was spotted sitting with the farmers in a show of support. He also addressed the crowd and appealed to the media to show that the protests were peaceful.