Dilip Kumar to be Discharged From Hospital and Back Home on Sunday

According to reports, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised for a routine check-up in Mumbai. Speaking to the media, his wife and actor Saira Banu said that Kumar was having some health issues and hence the check-up. She also added that they would be back home soon.
Though Dilip Kumar has been keeping unwell for a few years now, Saira Banu has been posting pictures of the actor on social media and keeping his fans updated about his health and well being. On Saturday, Saira told a leading newspaper that Dilip Kumar is recovering well and that he will be discharged from the hospital by Sunday.
It may be recalled that Dilip Kumar lost two of his brothers Ahasan and Aslam last year to COVID-19. The actor also did not celebrate his birthday in December 2020.
