'Didn't Want to Make It a Public Affair': Taapsee On Her Wedding With Mathias

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Blurr actor discussed the reason behind her decision to do so. "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself," she said.

Taapsee added, "The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That’s why I have no plans for a release of any kind, and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed.”

She further told the publication, "The people who are genuinely close to me were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has multiple films in the pipeline including Netflix's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.