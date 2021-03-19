Didn't Take Nick Very Seriously Initially: Priyanka to Oprah

Oprah told Priyanka that reading Unfinished made her reflect on her trips to India. Oprah said she was taken in by the spiritual energy of the country.

When asked whether Priyanka had a spiritual foundation growing up, the actor replied, “I think in India its hard not to, with the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school – when I went to school I was aware of Christianity, my dad used to sing in a mosque, (so) I was aware of Islam, I grew up in a Hindu family I was aware of that. So, spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it”.

Talking about her family life Priyanka added, “My family really believed in having a higher power and having a sense of faith. This is again something my dad used to tell me, he was like basically religion is a way to get to a supreme power and every religion has a different face to the same direction where we’re going - whatever your face is, whatever your version of that is, its just a means to an end. And so, I am a Hindu and I pray. I have a temple in my home, I do it as often as I can. But at the same time I am truly more spiritual I feel – I’m a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”