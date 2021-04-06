Didn't Marry Because We Were Having a Baby: Dia to Instagram User

Dia Mirza cradling her baby bump.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Dia Mirza has responded to an Instagram user asking her why she didn't announce her pregnancy before the wedding. Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February and announced they are expecting a child last week. The actor said they did not get married because they were having a baby.
After congratulating Dia Mirza an Instagram user wrote, "“That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?”
To which Dia replied, "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical".
Dia added, "Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair".
