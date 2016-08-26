AK Hangal Was B-Town’s Very Own ‘Grand Old Man’

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 1 February 2016. It is now being republished to mark AK Hangal’s death anniversary.)

The only equal of JM Barrie’s Peter Pan, the boy who was stuck in perennial childhood, is our very own AK Hangal. Only in reverse. Like Peter, Hangal has been the eternal old man, a man who was born to be old and remained so, in India’s collective consciousness. Believe it or not, he too was young once!

On his birth anniversary, we look back at his journey from being an accomplished tailor to the eternal old man of Bollywood.