Dhanush to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in The Gray Man

Dhanush has joined the star-studded cast of Russo brothers' upcoming spy film The Gray Man, which is reportedly the most expensive Netflix original has ever produced. Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas have been roped in to play the lead roles.
Dhanush took to Twitter to share the news. "Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of the wonderful action-packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout the year", the actor wrote in a statement.
Along with Dhanush, Netflix announced that Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters has also joined the cast.
The Gray Man reportedly has a budget of 200 million dollars.
“The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” Anthony Russo told Deadline. “For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”
