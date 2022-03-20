'Deeply Saddened': Sanjay Dutt Mourns 'Torbaaz' Director's Son's Demise

Actor-director Girish Malik's son Mannan passed away on Friday after falling from the fifth floor of their home in Mumbai's Andheri. Filmmaker Puneet Singh and Girish's partner in Torbaaz had confirmed the incident.

Rahul Mittra, who was the producer of Torbaaz, condoled the death and added that Sanjay Dutt, too, was 'deeply saddened'. Girish had directed the Sanjay Dutt-starrer.