Deeply Saddened: Israel Mourns Dilip Kumar's Demise

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumarji. He was famous and admired in Israel as well. We offer our heartfelt condolences & prayers to his family and friends," the tweet read.

Dilip Kumar passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital due to prolonged illness. He was 98. Politicians, scholars, athletes, artists and Kumar's fellow actors took to Instagram to pay their tributes. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher and a host of other celebrities have paid a visit to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's place to pay their last respects.