Deepika's Manager Karishma Hasn't Yet Responded to Summons: NCB

As per sources, drugs had been seized from Karishma Prakash's house.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told The Quint that Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who had been summoned a few days back, has not replied to the notice till now and is untraceable. Prakash is yet to record her statement about alleged drugs being seized from her house. On 27 October, Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB after the probe agency seized drugs from her houses, sources told The Quint. A report by The Indian Express stated that 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil were found at Prakash's residence.

An NCB official had also told Mumbai Mirror that investigations have revealed that Prakash was in touch with alleged drug peddlers arrested by the NCB and thus she has been summoned. Karishma Prakash had been questioned earlier by the probe agency that is investigating alleged use of drugs in Bollywood.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by the NCB in its drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Deepika's name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, an employee of KWAN talent management company. Karishma Prakash is also associated with KWAN.