Deepika, Shabana, Kiara Pick Their Fave Performances of the Year

Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Rasika Dugal, Deepika Padukone, Tillotama Shome and Tripti Dimri spoke about a performance by an actor/actress they loved this year during a conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand. For Shabana Azmi, it was Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta from Scam 1992. "It is such an incredibly believable character that he has played. I feel it's like 'a star is born' performance".
While Rasika Dugal went with Jaideep Ahlawat's performance in Paatal Lok, Kiara Advani said the entire casting of the web show was mind-blowing.
Deepika Padukone was of the opinion that some of the best performances came from OTT shows. "Paatal Lok has to be my favourite from this year", the actor said. Taapsee Pannu confessed to not having seen the whole of Paatal Lok, so she chose Netflix's Delhi Crime from last year.
Tillotama Shome said, "I haven't seen anything this year, so I'll speak about my favourites from last year. They are Soni and Delhi Crime. The incredible performances in the film and show really made me happy that I am an actor".
Janhvi Kapoor chose Aruvi, a 2017 film. "The film released a while back, but Aditi Balan's performance has stayed with me". Tripti Dimri's favourite performances were given by Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok and Tanya Maniktala in A Suitable Boy.
Published: 07 Dec 2020,02:49 PM IST