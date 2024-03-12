Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha On Who Will 'Spoil' The Actor's Child The Most

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in a few months. In a recent interview, Deepika's sister, Anisha Padukone shared her feelings about her sister and brother-in-law's child. The professional golf player opened up about her feelings towards the baby and more.
When asked how she was feeling about becoming an aunt during her interview with iDiva, Anisha Padukone said, “Great, great… first-time feeling."
She also shared her thoughts on who would spoil the child the most among the family members, Anisha said, “Spoil? It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents (Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone) are also going to be right up there.” She also admitted that she could also end up 'spoiling' Deepika's baby.
Here's how the happy couple announced the news:
In the post, they wrote their baby was arriving in September 2024.
