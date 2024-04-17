Deepika Padukone Spotted On 'Singham Again' Sets In Police Uniform

Deepika Padukone Unveils the First Poster of 'Singham Again.'
(Photo Courtesy: X/ @teamdeepika)
Deepika Padukone, expecting her first child, has returned to the sets of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Paparazzi captured her in costume, filming alongside Rohit and other cast members.
The actor wore a police uniform with her hair tied in a bun. She also had sunglasses on. Fans were surprised to see her return to work after announcing her pregnancy in February. Fans shared the photo.
Take a look:
Here's a look at the poster of the film with Deepika Padukone in it.
Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. She also presented at the 77th BAFTA awards before the news was announced.
The couple shared the news in an Instagram post. September 2024, read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. The couple had tied the knot in 2018.
Deepika will be next seen with Prabhas in fantasy movie Kalki AD 2089.
