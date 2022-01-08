The Post-COVID Phase for Me Was Very, Very Difficult: Deepika Padukone

Deepika also said that it was the post-COVID period that was more difficult for her to handle and that she was forced to take a break from work because of it. "I felt when I had the illness I was still okay. But it was the time after that... and I needed to take two months off from work because my mind wasn't working and so I think that phase for me was very, very difficult. But I think it was different for everyone, my mother had very different symptoms and she came out of it differently, my husband came out of it very differently. Overall emotionally and mentally it has changed a lot of things for a lot of people," added Deepika.

Deepika will now be seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.