Watch: Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Step Out For Family Dinner

Deepika Padukone was seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday, 3 June, she was accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh, and his family.
(Photo:X)
Ranveer recently returned to Mumbai after attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy.
In the paparazzi snapshots from Mumbai, Deepika exuded comfort and elegance in a stylish red gingham shirt dress paired with oversized eyeglasses.
Ranveer, sporting a white shirt, blue jeans, and a blue cap was seen with the mom-to-be. Accompanying them were Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavani, and Deepika's mother, Ujala Padukone, all captured in the candid shots.
Take a look:
The parents-to-be have worked on multiple projects together including RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and 83. They will further be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Deepika will also star in Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of Don alongside Kiara Advani.
