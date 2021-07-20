The Artidote, Prateek Kuhad Part Of Deepika Padukone's Clubhouse 'Care Package'

Deepika Padukone announced 'Care Package' on Instagram featuring speakers like The Artidote and performances from Prateek Kuhad.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Deepika Padukone announced the launch of the 'Care Package' on Clubhouse, branded as an "audio-first festival that cares". The festival will take place on the app Clubhouse on 20 July from 7 PM to 8.30 PM IST.
Deepika shared on Instagram, "I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - An Audio-First Festival that Cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise ’Care’."
Deepika Padukone has been a huge advocate for mental health and self-care, especially during the pandemic. As part of the insightful conversations, 'Care Package' boasts of an impressive roster including influencers like Jay Shetty, and The Artidote.
Radhi Devlukia, Aarthi Ramamurthy (Head of International at Clubhouse), Paul Davison, Sriram Krishnan, Raghava KK will also attend. Prateek Kuhad will end the evening with a performance.
The 'Care Package' festival will revolve around 3 themes. Deepika Padukone, Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan will discuss "My Relationship with Self-care." Jovva Ferreyera (The Artidote) will talk about his initiative BREATHE.
Deepika Padukone, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan will come together to discuss "Love and Care - How is it different."
