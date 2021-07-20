The Artidote, Prateek Kuhad Part Of Deepika Padukone's Clubhouse 'Care Package'

Deepika shared on Instagram, "I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - An Audio-First Festival that Cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise ’Care’."

Deepika Padukone has been a huge advocate for mental health and self-care, especially during the pandemic. As part of the insightful conversations, 'Care Package' boasts of an impressive roster including influencers like Jay Shetty, and The Artidote.

Radhi Devlukia, Aarthi Ramamurthy (Head of International at Clubhouse), Paul Davison, Sriram Krishnan, Raghava KK will also attend. Prateek Kuhad will end the evening with a performance.